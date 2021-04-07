DMX Was Revived Three Times After Heart Attack; Ruff Ryders And Family Hold Prayer Vigil

DMX continues to remain hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on April 2, 2021. According to a report, the medical staff "tried to revive the American rapper twice in the house", and "again revived him in the hospital" in the White Plains, New York City. As of April 5, there has been "no change in his condition". Recently, DMX was relapsed with drug addiction and had suffered from COVID-19.

According to ET Online, the 50-year-old rapper was admitted to the hospital facing "serious health issues" on Friday night. Angelo Ellerbee, a family representative on April 4, confirmed that DMX's health is critical. The report stated that a prayer vigil was organised by Ruff Ryders’ Foundation, outside of the hospital on April 5 to honour and send speedy recovery to the Ruff Ryders’ Anthem rapper. Many of his fans and peers had attended the vigil held in the evening.

Ruff Ryders’ founders were initially popular for managing rappers such as DMX and The Lox. Both the rappers rose to fame for Def Jam Recordings and Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s. However, after DMX’s success, the founders established their own label imprint through Interscope Records. The success followed with the releases from the female rapper, Eve, former Bad Boy Records group, The Lox, and others.

According to the report, DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman had earlier revealed that the rapper was on life support at the hospital. He said, “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill”. He called DMX a "tremendous person and entertainer and human being". On April 5, 2021, LeBron James, too, took to his official Twitter handle and sent his prayers following the news of DMX's heart attack. The Los Angeles Lakers star was among many of his fans praying for the rapper.

To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above! ðŸ™ðŸ¾âŒ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 5, 2021

DMX has had a successful career ever since he released his first studio album in the year 1998. The album titled, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, had debuted number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Several of his successful works include And Then There was X, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, The Great Depression and many more. The award-winning rapper has released a total of seven albums and has garnered three Grammy nominations.

