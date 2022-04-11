Doc Ock Actor Alfred Molina Says He Got 'teary' During Reunion Scene With Tobey Maguire

Actor Alfred Molina, who wore the mechanic tentacles on his shoulder after almost two decades in MCU's latest Spider-Man: No Way Home, talked about the emotional moment when he filmed the reunion scene with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Doctor Strange's magic that opened up the portal of the multiverse allowed not only Tobey and Andrew Garfield's web slingers but, also their arch-nemesis like Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and more to enter Tom Holland's world.

The aftermath of the same led to a moment where Doc Ock and Tobey Maguire, who were last seen together in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, reunite after decades. The moment had also turned quite memorable for the MCU fans who have been a fan of the neighbourhood superhero since Sam Raimi's trilogy in 2002.

Alfred Molina on reunion scene with Tobey Maguire

In an interview on the podcast Household Faces with John Ross Bowie, the 68-year-old revealed that he got 'very teary' during the scene where Tobey Maguire's Spiderman came face-to-face with Doc Ock during the final fighting scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also said that it was 'delightful' to see Maguire and they also shared a laugh while commenting on Molina's age to play the role.

He said, ''There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kinda goes 'How are you, Doctor?' And I go, 'Oh my god, it's good to see you.' I got very teary in that scene... And it was, of course, delightful to see Tobey again. We did have a giggle on set about… I think I said something like, 'I'm terrified that I might be a bit too old for this."

Earlier, as per Screen Rant, Alfred Molina opened up about playing his iconic role again in the behind-the-scenes video shared by the official Instagram account of the Spider-Man film. He had said, ''I knew that when Jon Watts described what’s going to be Doc Ock’s first appearance in this film, he just knows it’s going to be a moment of jaw-dropping awe.''

He continued, ''I wanted to make sure that I was in the right place in terms of the performance, so it was useful to go back and look at [Spider-Man 2]. But at the same time, it’s a different director, it’s a different movie, there’s a freshness to it, so I didn’t want to just come back and replicate what we’d done before. It was important to me to arrive as if this were the first time."

