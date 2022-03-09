Tobey Maguire's Spiderman Locks Horn With Green Goblin In New 'No Way Home' BTS Pics

As it is not a secret anymore, Marvel fanatics can openly rave about the hair-raising moments provided by Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only did the fans witness some of the most iconic villains of the neighbourhood superhero coming together from across the multiverse, but also revelled in watching the three Spidermen joining forces to fight them. Watching Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire together on the screen was a dream come true for many cinephiles.

From changing the course of the universe to references from other Spiderman franchises, fans were not left disappointed from the theatres. However, a new picture from the on sets of the movie has surfaced online that shows a possible scene that did not make the final cut. Check it out here.

'Spiderman: No Way Home': Tobey Maguire's Spiderman and Green Goblin showdown

A new set of BTS pictures of Spider-man: No Way Home are making rounds on the internet where Tobey Maguire's Spiderman can be seen locking horns with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin Glider. The picture suggests that the two were involved in some one-on-one showdown, however, fans never got the opportunity to witness it as it did not make the cut. This left many perplexed behind the decision to cut the interaction between Spiderman and his arch-nemesis.

Who every made the executive decision to delete the Tobey & Goblin rematch… 🔫I want to have a word with you🔫 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/2JXAhxQsUb — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 9, 2022

Twitter was instantly flooded with a chorus of disappointment as one netizen opined, ''The movie was supposed to be like “Spider-Man Endgame”, they really should let the runtime be closer to 3 hours Bc it was really unsatisfying that Tobey didn’t interact with Gobby at all'' while another believed, ''Man I wish they kept this in. I guess they wanted to keep the focus on Tom's Spidey but I thought it was weird there wasn't really any acknowledgement between Tobey's Spidey and the Goblin''

Earlier, in an interview with Discussing Film, screenwriter Erik Sommers, who co-wrote the Tom Holland-starrer with Chris McKenna, admitted that they had to cut numerous scenes in a bid to focus the film on Peter Parker. He stated, ''So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and 'Oh, wouldn't be great if these two villains could do this!''

Image: Twitter/@umit_kr/Bran2L