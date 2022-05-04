'Doctor Strange 2' Bags Mixed Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes, Holds A Score Of 80%

Touted as one of the biggest and most anticipated Marvel films of the year, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to hit theatres across the world on 6 May 2022. In the film, the supreme Sorcerer, Cumberbatch reprised his role for the sixth time and will be seen paying the price of opening up the portal, courting unwelcomed guests from alternate universes. The trailer and the first look posters of the MCU film fueled fans' excitement levels further.

As the release date of the much talked about film is inching closer, there is a significant buzz surrounding the project. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Rotten Tomatoes score and its reviews are out.

Doctor Strange 2 Rotten Tomatoes numbers

Doctor Strange 2, which is the 28th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, holds an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes with 131 reviews and more still counting in the bag, although the numbers are likely to change in the upcoming days. As far as the critic's reviews are concerned, the film is garnering mixed reviews. Many movie buffs lauded filmmaker Sam Raimi for putting up a remarkably good show, whereas, a select few felt that it was 'overstuffed' and 'too messy.'

Here take a look at critics' responses to Doctor Strange 2-

More about Doctor Strange 2

Helmed by Sam Raimi, the upcoming adventure of Dr Strange will see a number of supervillains along with the Scarlet Witch embracing her dark side. The film will pursue the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Dr Strange's spell led to the outset of the multiverse. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and many more. The movie will be released across the world except in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, owing to the themes of LGBTQ in the film. It was originally set to release on May 7, 2021, but was postponed and will now hit the screens this year.

