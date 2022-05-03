'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness': Release Date, Cast, Budget, Time Duration

Regarded as one of the biggest and most anticipated Marvel flicks of the year, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to hit theatres across the world in a few days. As part of MCU's Phase four plan, the movie is said to play a vital role in setting the course of upcoming MCU ventures involving the little-known concert of the multiverse.

Reprising his role for the sixth time as the supreme Sorcerer, Cumberbatch will be seeing the paying the price of opening up the portal courting unwelcomed guests from other universes. Apart from the British actor, the film also features Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and many more. With only days remaining for the release, here is everything you need to know about Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date

Like many films in the world, Marvel's ambitious project Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness suffered at the hands of the pandemic and got delayed several times in the past year. The film was originally set to release on May 7, 2021, but was postponed to date on November of that year. After Sony rescheduled Spider-Man: No Way Home release date to November, Doctor Strange received the final release date of May 6, 2022.

The movie will be released across the world except in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, owing to the themes of LGBTQ in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

As mentioned earlier, this film would mark Benedict Cumberbatch's sixth outing as Stephen Strange while it will be his second solo outing as the supreme sorcerer. Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff along with some high-octane magical action as the Scarlet Witch. Other cast members include Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez who will be making her MCU debut as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

Meanwhile, there are several rumours and reports of a variety of cameos in the films including Patrick Stewart as Professor X as well as Tom Cruise as the supreme Iron Man. However, it was never officially confirmed as fans will only find out after watching the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness budget

As expected from Marvel Studios, the movie will showcase the best of the VFX and CG that the technology has to offer. As per several media reports, the film is made on a handsome budget of around $150 to $200 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness time duration

As per IMDb, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness time duration has a runtime of two hours and six minutes.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios