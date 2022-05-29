'Doctor Strange 2' Becomes Highest-grossing Film Of 2022; Dethrones DC's 'The Batman'

Benedict Cumberbatch's latest Marvel outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has smashed another record by becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The Sam Raimi directorial has dethroned DC’s The Batman to get the position, minting over $800 million globally as per the latest data. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson's superhero flick stands at $769 million in its lifetime earnings.

Doctor Strange 2 dethrones The Batman to become the highest-grossing film of 2022

According to a report in Forbes, Doctor Strange 2 has amassed over $350 million in the United States of America alone, while its overseas collections stand at $465 million, rounding up the total to $815 million approximately. While trade analysts are hopeful it will hit the $950 million mark globally, they're uncertain if it will reach the billion-dollar milestone.

The film, which came as the direct sequel to the 2018 film Doctor Strange, follows Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous hero, who faces the consequences of opening the doors to the multiverse. The film continues after the events of Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apart from Benedict, it also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in important roles.

On the other hand, The Batman has no connections to the DC Extended Universe, coming as a standalone project. The Matt Reeves directorial revolved around Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, the caped crusader who fights crime and uncovers corruption in Gotham City. He pursues his nemesis Riddler, who targets Gotham's elite.

The film also starred Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred among others. Hollywood studio Warner Bros recently announced that the project will be coming with a second instalment, with Reeves set to make a comeback as the writer-director.

While The Batman minted impressive returns at the Box Office, it failed to follow the lead of other DC projects like Aquaman and The Dark Knight, both of which have made over $1 billion at the global box office. Trade insiders have stated that it could be a result of the COVID -19 pandmeic-related delays and hesitancies as well as the overall 'dark, noir tone' of the film.