Doctor Strange 2: Charlize Theron Shares First Look Of Her Marvel Superhero Character Clea

One of the highly talked about ventures of 2022 is Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was released in theatres on Thursday, May 6, 2022. The film saw Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange and diving deeper into the mind-bending concept of the multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 followed the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and marked the sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's debut Marvel adventure Doctor Strange. The Marvel movie emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2022 and minted some whopping numbers. With the film receiving a good response at the ticket window, recently actor Charlize Theron who was introduced in the mid-credits scene of the film as Clea shared the first look glimpse of her character in the MCU.

Charlize Theron introduces her character Clea in Doctor Strange 2

On Wednesday, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of her character Clea in the film, confirming her being officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first picture featured a close-up of her pink and purple makeup look. The following picture is an official still from the film showing her character 'the sorceress known as Clea' in a purple outfit standing with Stephen Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch. Sharing the photo, the Snow White and the Huntsman actor captioned the post as "Meet Clea."

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, fans were elated to see Theron's look and they wholeheartedly welcomed the actor into the Doctor Strange universe. One of the fans wrote, "I almost died when I saw you in the movie, welcome to the mcu! 💜CLEA💜" while another wrote, "I actually screamed when you came on screen, have been waiting years for you to do a project w marvel & am so excited to see what you do with clea 💜🔥🔥🪄🥳".

More about Doctor Strange 2

In the film, apart from Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen was seen as Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film is helmed by Sam Raimi and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER/@DRSTRANGEUPDATE