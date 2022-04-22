'Doctor Strange 2': Benedict Cumberbatch's Film To Not Release In Saudi Arabia; Here's Why

One of the most highly anticipated Marvel films of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release next month. With only a few weeks left for the grand release, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer superhero flick is garnering major hype across the world with each passing day. Following the ending of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released last year, Doctor Strange 2 will deal with the 'madness' of the multiverse.

After opening up the portal to the uncharted territory of the multiverse at the request of Peter Parker, the Sorcerer Supreme will now confront his evil counterpart along with a darker Scarlett Witch. Amidst the hype, it is now being reported that the film is facing difficulties to get a green signal from the Middle-Eastern countries for the release.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to not release in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

As per a report from Deadline, Disney/Marvel’s upcoming venture has been blocked from releasing in Saudi Arabia. The outlet reported that the film is 'not technically banned' but simply did not receive a 'distribution certificate'. The development of the same is being followed by the outlet.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively confirmed that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer sequel to the 2016 film is banned from Saudi Arabia. The outlet also reported that rumours are rife about the film being banned from Kuwait as well. However, the same is yet to be confirmed.

As per Hollywood Reporter, according to Middle East sources, the issue of releasing the film in the Middle-Eastern countries arose due to the themes of LGBTQ in the film. America Chavez, who is being introduced in the sequel, is reportedly portrayed as gay in the comics. Censors and bans as such are prevalent in the Middle Eastern countries as homosexuality is officially illegal across the Gulf.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was set to release on May 5 in Gulf. In light of recent development, Marvel is yet to confirm their plans of releasing the movie there. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange 2 is all set to release on May 6 in the US.

Image: Instagram/@doctorstrangeofficial