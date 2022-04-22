Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of its highly-anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, wherein Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to unleash madness with his Stephen Strange avatar. The film, as stated in the title, will see the MCU hero travelling through multiple realities as he deals with the aftermath of his decision to meddle in Peter Parker's affairs.

The project will see Elizabeth Olsen reprising her Scarlet Witch role, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams among others. Ahead of the project's release, Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi spilt beans on how it'll change Cumberbatch's Marvel hero. He revealed that the sequel's events will make the sorcerer learn 'to let go a little bit' and trust others.

Doctor Strange 2 director reveals how film will change Benedict Cumberbatch's hero

During a press event in Berlin (via Screenrant), Sam Raimi said of Benedict's hero, "He's grown a bit throughout the course of the Avengers movies, I've seen. I think at the beginning of this film, he starts as a very self-assured - perhaps too much so - person who feels he’s the one that’s best in control of all the decisions. It's safest that way... He has the most faith in himself, and not so much in other people."

He further added, "And I think in this picture, this little chapter in his life, he learns to let go a little bit. That it’s not all about him [and] that he can trust others."

As Disney and Marvel Studios are running a 'measured marketing campaign' for the film, it has become difficult to decipher the exact tale of events. Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart's involvement in the project has been confirmed, with the actor expected to return as Professor X.

The film's synopsis reads -

"In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MARVELSTUDIOS)