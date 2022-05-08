'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Film Expected To Cross Rs 60 Cr In India

Marvel Studios' latest outing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is currently ruling the box office across the world. The movie is the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that deals with the concept of the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his superhero role as Doctor Strange and was accompanied by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams. The film received positive reviews from netizens and critics and also saw a separate fan base for Olsen's Scarlett Witch. While the film recently hit the theatres, here is how it is performing at the box office.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw several versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's Supreme Sorcerer. The film dealt with the idea of the multiverse and followed the events of Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Doctor Strange opened the doors to the multiverse after a missed spell for Peter Parker, he faces several consequences of the mishap.

'Doctor Strange 2' box office collection Day 2

Doctor Strange 2 had a grand opening at the Indian box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film became the 4th biggest Holywood opener in the country. While Avengers: Endgame tops the list with Rs 53.10 crores in India, it is followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed Rs 32.67 crores and Avengers: Infinity War, which minted Rs 31.30 crores. Doctor Strange 2 grossed a total of Rs 27.5 crores in India on its opening day.

Now, as per Sacnilk.com, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness expectedly earned better on Saturday, 7 May 2022. The film grossed approximately Rs 33.50 crores on Day 2. While the English version of the film expectedly minted Rs 25.50 crores, it collected around Rs 7 crores with its Hindi version.

More about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his roles as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film was helmed by Sam Raimi and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It hit the theatres on May 6.

(Image: @drstrange/Twitter)