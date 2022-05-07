'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collections, Day 1: MCU Film Earns More Than Rs 25 Cr

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch-led MCU superhero film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which performed well in the previews, is roaring at the box office. Given the already trending Indian releases that are hitting straight sixes at the ticket windows, this Hollywood masterpiece will prove to be a tough competition for them.

Despite tough regional competition across markets and a non-holiday period release, the film has performed extremely well on Day 1 owing to the positive word of mouth, huge fan following, and craze for Marvel films in India. Marvel Studios’ latest film opens to phenomenal numbers and earned Rs 32.74 crores globally.

Doctor Strange 2 box office collection Day 1

Starring an ensemble cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams, the Marvel film is one of the biggest releases in 2022. The film's advance booking began in the first week of April and since then, the film had increased the expectations of the moviegoers who were quite excited to watch the film on the big screen.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film became the 4th biggest Hollywood opener in India after Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man, and Avengers: Infinity War. In India, the film did a smashing business of Rs 27. 50 crores on its first day of release. The film critic further mentioned that Spider-Man had opened in India amid the pandemic where Maharashtra was operating theatres and halls with 50 percent occupancy. Taran also noted that Spider-Man: No Way Home had the maximum screen count in India in comparison to the other 3 Hollywood blockbusters.

Benedict Cumberbatch is reprising his title role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the new Marvel film picks from where Stephen Strange opened up the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange will be seen teaming up with old and new allies as he ventures into the multiverse to face a new rival.

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned a whopping $36 million in Thursday previews in the domestic market, US and Canada. The collection is better than the last big superhero release The Batman which opened at $22 million. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

IMAGE: Twitter/DrStrange