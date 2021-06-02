'Doctor Strange 2': Elizabeth Olsen Drops Big Hint About Her Character In The Movie

After the interesting turn of events in Marvel’s TV show, WandaVision, the Marvel fans have been very eager about how Wanda Maximoff and the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange will face off in his upcoming film, Doctor Strange 2, which is titled as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Recently, in an interview about WandaVision, actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, gave a big hint about how her character will turn up in Doctor Strange 2. Read here to know what she shared.

The entertainment site Rolling Stone recently conducted an interview with the team of WandaVision. It was titled The Oral History of ‘WandaVision.’ The people present at the interview were Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Jac Schaeffer (creator of WandaVision), Matt Shakman (director), and others. The whole team was talking about how the show was created and about the character arcs and plotlines in it. They also discussed some upcoming events.

Elizabeth Olsen then spoke about Wanda’s accent, which changed from Eastern European to American, over time in the MCU. Addressing this, Elizabeth Olsen said, “So that started with Civil War. The Russos [directors Anthony and Joseph Russo] said, ‘Can she just have a softer accent, because she’s been in America, and has to have been speaking English more.’ So I was like, sure,”. And what she said next, became a big hint about her role in Doctor Strange 2. She further added, “I do have to say that in Dr Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], after the experience she has in WandaVision, she goes back to having an accent that’s more true to her. Now that I feel a little bit more ownership of the character, I feel like she does retreat back to having this more honest expression.”

In the final events of WandaVision, she was shown to finally realise her true potential and her powers as the Scarlet Witch, a character who is supposedly even more powerful magician than Doctor Strange. In the end credits scene of the show, she was also shown to be studying magic in her astral form. This further hinted at how big of a threat she would be in Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange 2 cast

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen resuming his role as Doctor Strange in this sequel. Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange 2, will also resume her role as Wanda (or the Scarlet Witch). Besides them, Benedict Wong will also return with his role as Master Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, in his role as Karl Mordo, and Rachel McAdams, in her role as Christine Palmer, from the first Doctor Strange movie. The film will also star Xochitl Gomez as Miss America (or America Chavez). There has been no news about the release of the Doctor Strange 2 trailer till now, and the film is set to release in March 2022.

Image source: A still from WandaVision and a still from Doctor Strange

