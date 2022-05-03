Doctor Strange 2 First Reactions Out: Critics Hail Marvel Flick As 'full-on Spectacle'

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Dr Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was recently premiered at Los Angeles. Various critics have given their verdict on the Sam Raimi directorial, calling it the 'most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie' ever made.

Apart from Cumberbatch, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It will hit theatres on May 6, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's first reactions out

The Movie Podcast's AJ gave his take on Doctor Strange 2, stating that it was 'full-on spectacle', with Sam Raimi weaving an "exhilarating story and creating a visual experience like no other." Lauding the lead characters, the critic added, "Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance that's truly horrifying.”

Fandango's Erik Davis shed light on the horror aspect of the upcoming film and mentioned, "By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting and terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”

Critic Joshua Ryan revealed that the movie will unleash 'some of the most brutal and violent moments' fans have ever encountered in the MCU. Calling it a 'blast', Joshua iterated, "The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror."

The Movie Podcast's Shahbaz called it a 'FEVER DREAM' that only Sam could bring to justice to. He called Cumberbatch and Olsen's performances 'TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING' and teased that Xochitl Gomez would be a 'crowd favourite'.

Apart from global audiences, Doctor Strange 2 will surely attract a lot of Indian audiences too. It has already made over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings alone.