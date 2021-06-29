Doctor Strange 2: Here's What You Can Expect From The Upcoming Sam Raimi Film

Stephen Strange, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch in previous Doctor Strange outings, and the upcoming film, titled Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness, will reportedly deal with the impact of the past MCU events on his life. As per a report on ScreenRant, Michael Waldron, Loki's showrunner and Doctor Strange 2's head writer has implied that the film will explore the implications of the past events on Stephen Strange's mental health as the character has been through the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. While on the topic, Waldron revealed that much like Loki, Doctor Strange 2 will delve deeper into the psyche of the titular character in the film that has supposedly received the treatment of a horror movie, courtesy of its director, Sam Raimi. Read on to know more.

Previous revelations by Waldron regarding the portrayal of Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange 2:

The aforementioned piece of news comes days after Waldron said that the film is going to go in an entirely new direction. While on the topic of the personality that inspired the character of Stephen Strange in the upcoming film, he had revealed that the late Anthony Bourdain served as the base for the character. Additionally, he compared Doctor Strange’s time-jumping to Bourdain’s penchant for travelling and said that like Bourdain, Strange exudes a sense of wit that he rarely deploys. Scott Derrickson, the director of the first Doctor Strange film, however, will still serve as an executive producer on the same.

Elizabeth Olsen on Doctor Strange 2:

While talking about what does the film look like as of now, Olsen said that the goal was for the film to feel more like a Sam Raimi movie, but, as per her own admission, it has become something much darker than that. While adding to the same, the actor even spoke about how has the director played around with certain technicalities of the camera in order to achieve the feel of a horror movie, but not what his other pieces of work that he has done in the West. She even went on to imply that there's a constant sense of thrill and horror, which is only complimented by the kind of trickery that the makers have imbued into the film's plot. As far as Doctor Strange 2 release date is concerned, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on the 23rd of March, 2022. Plot details of the movie are currently under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.