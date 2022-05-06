'Doctor Strange 2' Twitter Review: Fans Hail Elizabeth Olsen's 'versatile Range Of Acting'

One of the most awaited films of 2022, Doctor Strange In The MUultiverse Of Madness recently made its way to the theatres. The film followed the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and marked the sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's debut Marvel adventure Doctor Strange. The film is a part of MCU's phase four and is playing a vital role in setting the course of upcoming MCU ventures involving the concept of the multiverse.

The film saw Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as the Supreme Sorcerer for the sixth time. He pays the price of opening the doors to the multiverse for Peter Parker and also faces some frenemies. Apart from the British actor, the film also features Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who goes against him for breaking the rules. Here is how netizens are reacting to the movie.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Twitter Review

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was one of the most awaited films of the year. The buzz around the film touched heights soon after its first-ever trailer was released. The movie arrived in theatres on May 6 and the microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers. A viewer wrote, "Oh. My. God. That sh*t was (pun intended) MADNESS!! This movie was an insane ride from start to finish and Raimi delivers the absolute creepiest MCU film yet. Go see this movie asap so it won’t get spoiled cause there are some doozy’s." Another one wrote, "I'm not going to spoil anything on Twitter about DoctorStrange but all those things that happened. God damn, if you saw it you know what I'm talking about. My jaw hasn't been this slack since Infinity War."

Oh. My. God. That shit was (pun intended) MADNESS!! This movie was an insane ride from start to finish and Raimi delivers the absolute creepiest MCU film yet. Go see this movie asap so it won’t get spoiled cause there are some doozy’s 🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️ #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/Neb7Vzo2kg — Fat Thor - Black Lives Matter (@JT_ILLITSIP) May 6, 2022

I'm not going to spoil anything on Twitter about #DoctorStrange but all those things that happened. God damn, if you saw it you know what I'm talking about. My jaw hasn't been this slack since Infinity War. — All Time Laz! (@Kick_Back_Relax) May 6, 2022

Fans hail Elizabeth Olsen

Twitter saw a separate fanbase for Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch. A Twitter user wrote, "I won’t even try to sum up what I witnessed tonight. Just know that Wanda Maximoff…. Ain’t nothing to be tried. And the crazy thing is the entire time she was playing nice. Didn’t even full throttle flex like she could have," while another one penned, "Scarlet Witch is crazy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! Elizabeth Olsen displays powerful versatile range of acting, from tear jerking to terrifying scenes of unimaginable wrath. Her character has similar motivation to Kingpin from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

I won’t even try to sum up what I witnessed tonight. Just know that Wanda Maximoff…. Ain’t nothing to be tried. And the crazy thing is the entire time she was playing nice. Didn’t even full throttle flex like she could have.✨❤️‍🔥🔥🗣😳😩👑😱 #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/iq3hQmaEbL — ✍🏽✨NexusLevelBuss✨✍🏽 (@WandasXanny) May 6, 2022

Scarlet Witch is crazy in #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Elizabeth Olsen displays powerful versatile range of acting, from tear jerking to terrifying scenes of unimaginable wrath. Her character has similar motivation to Kingpin from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/86917XPDzR — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 6, 2022

#Wanda is one of the best things in this movie. However, the relationship between #DoctorStrange and #AmericaChavez is the heart of the movie for me. Really loved their chemistry together. pic.twitter.com/Rs5VwZdy6z — Del💫 (@murderpuppywill) May 5, 2022

I just got back from #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness and, without spoiling it, all I’m gonna say is that I think it did what needed to be done pic.twitter.com/cLUHfd1AU5 — Taylor (@TaylorBlue23) May 6, 2022

I don't care if Wanda Maximoff is the villain in this movie, she's still my favorite Marvel character. I will stan her for life #DoctorStrange #Wanda #ScarletWitch#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/rn8TkfBBxJ — Aman🌟 (@Aman1754) May 6, 2022

Image: Instagram /@marvelstudios