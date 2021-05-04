Last Updated:

Doctor Strange Almost Featured In 'WandaVision' But Was Written Out, Netizens React

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, revealed that Doctor Strange was supposed to be in WandaVision' finale but was written out; see how netizens reacted.

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays superhero Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently gave a stellar performance in her own series, WandaVision. The series ended in March 2021, however, fans were left perplexed with the finale of the series as many expected to see Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange. 

However, President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, that Doctor Strange was in fact supposed to show up in WandaVision. He spoke about how they had struck a deal with Cumberbatch to appear in the finale. But, they eventually wrote him out. 

He spoke about how even though fans would've thought it was "so cool to see Doctor Strange", the studio was afraid it would take a lot away from Olsen's character Scarlet Witch. He mentioned how they did not want a "white guy" at the end of the series to just show up and tell an all-powerful witch how her power works. He also mentioned how the upcoming Doctor Strange movie was also rewritten in the process. 

Kevin Feige stated that Marvel's process is, "a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, and chaos. Chaos magic". However, this decision to write out Doctor Strange, who fans were expecting to see, did not sit well with many people. While many fans agreed that Scarlet Witch deserved her own ending, others expressed disappointment at not seeing Doctor Strange in the finale. Take a look below. 

Doctor Strange almost made it WandaVision; netizens react

As Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will continue her storyline from WandaVision in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans agreed with Marvel's decision of not bringing Doctor Strange in. Fans also tweeted out praises for Kevin Feige, commending him for taking a stand for the female character. Take a look at some of the positive reactions to the decision below. 

On the other hand, several other fans tweeted about how it would've simply made more sense for Doctor Strange's character to show up since being a weilder of the Mystic Arts, he would sense her magic. Fans also expressed that Doctor Strange was only supposed to show up in the last episode and that it wouldn't have taken anything away from Wanda Maximoff as the entire series was about her. Take a look at some of the disapproving reactions below. 

