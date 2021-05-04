Doctor Strange Almost Featured In 'WandaVision' But Was Written Out, Netizens React

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who plays superhero Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently gave a stellar performance in her own series, WandaVision. The series ended in March 2021, however, fans were left perplexed with the finale of the series as many expected to see Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange.

However, President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, that Doctor Strange was in fact supposed to show up in WandaVision. He spoke about how they had struck a deal with Cumberbatch to appear in the finale. But, they eventually wrote him out.

He spoke about how even though fans would've thought it was "so cool to see Doctor Strange", the studio was afraid it would take a lot away from Olsen's character Scarlet Witch. He mentioned how they did not want a "white guy" at the end of the series to just show up and tell an all-powerful witch how her power works. He also mentioned how the upcoming Doctor Strange movie was also rewritten in the process.

Kevin Feige stated that Marvel's process is, "a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, and chaos. Chaos magic". However, this decision to write out Doctor Strange, who fans were expecting to see, did not sit well with many people. While many fans agreed that Scarlet Witch deserved her own ending, others expressed disappointment at not seeing Doctor Strange in the finale. Take a look below.

Doctor Strange almost made it WandaVision; netizens react

As Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will continue her storyline from WandaVision in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans agreed with Marvel's decision of not bringing Doctor Strange in. Fans also tweeted out praises for Kevin Feige, commending him for taking a stand for the female character. Take a look at some of the positive reactions to the decision below.

The fact that Kevin Feige didn’t want to shift the focus from Wanda in WandaVision by having Doctor Strange explaining her powers to her at the end and let her have her own journey (for now) instead. In Kevin Feige we trust. pic.twitter.com/g5GoWQ0kj4 — alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 3, 2021

This was the right decision, something I'd been telling other people who wanted Dr. Strange to show up — it would have taken away from Wanda and her story. — Shai (@merry_shai) May 3, 2021

Unknown Magic was only one of Wanda's issues. A show about a woman's grief didn't need a man coming in 2tell her she's the problem-Agatha worked here



Let's leave Strange teaching Wanda magic for his film. Mentor Doctor Strange is a next step for his character journey anyway imo. — USConLady87 (@usconlady) May 3, 2021

Now a Kevin Feige stan — Jared ðŸ‡ðŸª (@SixersSimba) May 3, 2021

You know when you think about it the way it went was definitely better. It was wandas time to shine and she did GREATLEY — krayzeeful (@krayzeeful00000) May 4, 2021

This was exactly what I thought! Wanda didn't need Dr. Strange in this story. She's her own woman and already told Agatha she didn't need someone telling her who she was. ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ — ðŸŒˆ Captain America & The Wendy Soldier â˜•ï¸ðŸ¦„ (@NerdRage42) May 3, 2021

On the other hand, several other fans tweeted about how it would've simply made more sense for Doctor Strange's character to show up since being a weilder of the Mystic Arts, he would sense her magic. Fans also expressed that Doctor Strange was only supposed to show up in the last episode and that it wouldn't have taken anything away from Wanda Maximoff as the entire series was about her. Take a look at some of the disapproving reactions below.

Ok... so the follow up question: ...why is that not something you wanted to do??? THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN EPIC — $AMC ðŸš€ðŸš€ (@easaph) May 4, 2021

How??? The whole show is about her, it would have made sense for him to show up. — Boofy_Summers (@BoofySummers) May 4, 2021

Lol it was literally the last episode of what was probably a series finale, no idea how it would’ve taken away from her when literally nearly every moment was about her. — Born Again Sports Fan (@W_R_R) May 4, 2021

I disagree. I was expecting a Dr. Strange cameo in the finale. When it didn’t happen, it was a huge letdown. It ended up hurting the series. — Tracy’s Box Breaks (@batcavelv) May 4, 2021

But it would have made more sense for him to turn up.

He's the Sorcerer Supreme and he somehow didn't detect Wanda's magic but Agatha did?

They could have easily incorporated him without detracting from Wanda, the excuses they're giving for him not turning up are lazy AF. — Hihg Speed Kobold (@HihgSpeed) May 3, 2021

I extremely disagree as it would’ve been a nice treat and would have been a guest character that 100% would make sense. — David Angle ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@David_Angle) May 3, 2021

Image source - Marvel Studios Instagram