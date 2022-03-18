Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Star Rachel McAdams Breaks Silence On Her Role

The initial reports around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had claimed that Rachel McAdams would not be a part of the movie. Fans who had loved her bond with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, had expressed their displeasure on social media at that time.

This report was then dismissed, and the makers also confirmed that she would be reprising her character Christine Palmer. There was a glimpse of her new look in the trailer, and an image of her new costume had then surfaced late last year. However, not much is clear about the exact manner in which her character would be a part of the proceedings.

The actor teased some details about her character in the Doctor Strange sequel in a recent interview. She revealed that the role would have more than just 'wearing scrubs.'

Rachel McAdams teases role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Rachel, in an interview with Empire magazine, finally broke her silence about her association with the movie. The Spotlight star stated that her role would have more than 'just wearing scrubs' this time, unlike her constant attire in the hospital and other locations in the original Doctor Strange. She added that her character was 'certainly' a part of the things that she had never witnessed on screen.

The visual of Christine Palmer in the Doctor Strange trailer had led to speculation among fans on whether her character was a variant of Christine Palmer. However, it would only be clear when the film would release, what the makers have in store for her character.

Apart from that glimpse, Christine was also seen arriving for her wedding, though the groom was not Dr Stephen Strange, as he was among the guests at the event.

About 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The plot of the movie revolved around Doctor Strange opening up the multiverse, which includes an alternate version of himself, by casting a forbidden spell. The superhero's efforts to save humanity from the Cruz of the project.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West are among the other members of the cast.

Doctor Strange 2 has been diected Sam Raimi, from a screenplay by Michael Waldron.

The film is gearing up for release on May 6.