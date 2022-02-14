'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Trailer Out; Netizens Hail Sam Raimi

Marvel Studios recently revealed the most awaited trailer of the upcoming film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer's trailer surely blew viewers' minds with so many characters and the introduction of new superheroes in the film. While the film will explore the multiverse whose doors were opened by Doctor Strange, it will also see the dark side of some of his allies. The movie's trailer made it harder for fans to wait for its release. Here is how they are reacting to the much intriguing trailer of the film.

The trailer began with Dr Strange seeing some bad dreams and Wong talking about how Strange opened the doors to the multiverse. The madness begins there as Strange goes to Wanda to learn more about the multiverse but ends up learning that Wanda is furious to see how Strange became the hero after breaking rules but she ended up becoming an enemy. The trailer also saw Mordo, who was once an ally of Strange, turning tables. A mysterious voice is also featured in the trailer, which fans are speculating is of X-Men star Professor X's. A new Captain Marvel, American Chavez, variants of Doctor Strange and much more was introduced in the trailer.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer Twitter reactions

The film is helmed by Sony's Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and watching the trailer, netizens cannot help but laud the director for his outstanding work. A Twitter user wrote, "DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS looks gorgeous. I love how rich the colour palette looks & the gothic supernatural horror tone is perfect." "Looks like it could be a unique, interesting instalment in the MCU. All hail Sam Raimi," the user added. Another one shared a short clip from the trailer and wrote, "This shot of just a dude waking up is honestly one of the best-directed shots in the MCU Sam Raimi the goat."

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS looks gorgeous. I love how rich the color palette looks & the gothic supernatural horror tone is perfect.



Looks like it could be a unique, interesting installment in the MCU. All hail Sam Raimi. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/GYLZOh2Dty — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 14, 2022

This shot of just a dude waking up is honestly one of the best directed shots in the MCU Sam Raimi the goat https://t.co/m6mB7cFLwB — Alice. 🥸 (@AerithsSeat) February 14, 2022

THE VISUALS, DR STRANGE, WANDA, STRANGE SUPREME, PROFESSOR X?! ALL DIRECTED BY SAM RAIMI THE DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS LOOKS INCREDIBLE — Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 13, 2022

The social media platform is filled with netizens hailing Benedict Cumberbatch for his ace acting skills. The actor will not only play Doctor Strange but many of his variants in the film. Reacting to the same, a Twitter user wrote, "Dr Stephen strange Supreme Strange Defender Strange Zombie Strange. Ladies and Gentlemen, The art of Benedict Cumberbatch."

Dr Stephen strange

Supreme Strange

Defender Strange

Zombie Strange



Ladies and Gentlemen, The art of Benedict Cumberbatch💎💥#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/TLOlkPis2w — امران راشق (@rashiq__9) February 14, 2022

Just woke up and saw the new trailer for #DoctorStrange and oh my fucking DAYS this film looks insane I cannot wait — chris (@chrischree) February 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios