Hollywood’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gearing up for its release while proving to be the first crossover film in Marvel history. The film is set to introduce many familiar actors and characters and is rumoured to feature variants of several other iconic Marvel characters. Now, adding fuel to the speculations, a new leak from the film claims that X-men’s Wolverine will also be seen in the film.

Movie insider Jospeh Deckleimer shared vital information with fans on Twitter that left them excited and on their toes to watch the film. For the unversed, the film deals with the aftermath of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. As per the tweet, actor Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine in X-Men (2000) will not play the key role in the forthcoming film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to feature Wolverine?

Joseph in his tweet wrote, “We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman." This led to fans speculating as to who the new Wolverine actor could be, with names like Daniel Radcliffe and Cal Dodd doing the rounds.

We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman. — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) February 20, 2022

According to the new leak, the Wolverine in the Doctor Strange sequel will be playing a new actor altogether. According to various media reports, other leaks and rumours have claimed the presence of several other stars in the film, most notably Tom Cruise playing a version of Iron Man, Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool, and John Krasinski introducing a new version of Mr Fantastic.

The film's new trailer appeared to also welcome back Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Patrick and Hugh acted alongside each other for almost the entire length of the X-Men franchise. In the trailer, a voice, which sounds very similar to Patrick's, is heard with a bald character shown partially from behind. The film is helmed by Sony's Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. The trailer also saw Mordo, who was once an ally of Strange, turning tables. A mysterious voice is also featured in the trailer, which fans are speculating is of X-Men star Professor X's. A new Captain Marvel, American Chavez, variants of Doctor Strange and much more was introduced in the trailer.

