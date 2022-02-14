With the American Super Bowl, Marvel Studios unveiled some much-awaited trailers and teasers. Marvel Studios recently released the official trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The trailer gave a glimpse of the actual madness that the viewers will see in the film as Doctor Strange will battle against the new and old characters from the multiverse, which he is responsible for. Along with the trailer, the makers also unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming film.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer

The trailer began with Dr Stephen Strange saying, "I dream the same dream," which follows a series of disastrous events and also features a gateway to a mysterious staircase. As he wakes up from his sleep, he says, "the nightmare begins." While he tries to explain himself, Wong reminds him how he opened the doors to the multiverse and now they are unaware who would walk through them.

After some more disastrous adventures, Dr Strange goes to Wanda to learn what she knows about the multiverse. In her reply, Wanda says, "Viz had his theories. He believed it was dangerous," to which Dr Strange confirmed, "he was right." The clip also saw the arrival of Mordo, the supervillain.

Later, Dr Strange could be seen handcuffed and guarded by some guards when a mysterious voice says, "We should tell him the truth." The two minutes 15 seconds trailer was surely interdimensional insanity as it saw many characters interlinked and also introduced another supervillain, Sinister Strange. At last, Scarlet Witch could be seen telling Strange, "You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

More about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Seemingly, the upcoming adventure of Dr Strange will see a number of supervillains along with the Scarlet Witch embracing her dark side. The film will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Dr Strange's spell led to the opening of the multiverse. The film will also follow some events of WandaVision in which Wanda broke rules to recreate Vision with her powers. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022. Here is the new poster of the movie.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios