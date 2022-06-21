Doctor Strange OTT Release Date: What Time Will The Movie Release On Disney+ Hotstar?

Benedict Cumberbatch was recently seen in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and was hailed by the audience and critics alike for his role. The film did exceedingly well on the big screen and is now gearing up for its OTT release. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to get its digital release via the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar on June 22, 2022.

Doctor Strange OTT release date and time

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are over the moon as the recent MCU film Doctor Strange will soon be available for them to watch in the comfort of their homes. The film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from Wednesday onwards. As per reports, it will release at 3 AM ET (12:30 pm IST). The audience will be able to watch the film in six different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' at the box office

Benedict Cumberbatch's latest Marvel film did exceedingly well at the box office. The film was directed by Sam Raimi and was the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character in the MCU. The film dethroned DC’s The Batman to become the highest-grossing film of the year at the global box office, soon after its release. The film earned a whopping $800 million globally, while the DC film minted $769 million in its lifetime earnings, as per a report by Forbes. The film also starred Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Michael Stuhlbarg and others. It revolved around the events that took place after Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Tom Holland and Zendaya played pivotal roles.

