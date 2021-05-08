'Doctor Strange' Sequel Rumoured To Include Teyonah Parris As Monica Rambeau

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has Benedict Cumberbatch playing the lead role as the sorcerer supreme with WandaVision star Elizebath Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Now, there are rumors that another member from the WandaVision team would be joining the sequel film.

Monica Rambeau rumoured to appear in Doctor Strange sequel

According to Daniel Richtman, Teyonah Parris will be making an appearance as Monica Rambeau in Doctor Strange sequel. The character is not typically known for teaming up with Strange. However, she could come as an adjacent to Wanda Maximoff, who is said to play a major part in the movie. Rambeau has shown her belief in Wanda throughout the series, and her involvement in some way in the film might make sense. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Monica Rambeau was a normal human being at the start of WandaVision. But when she crossed the wall created by Scarlet Witch using her chaotic magic, she gained superpowers. A glimpse of her abilities was seen during the season finale when bullets just go through her body and fall down. She is yet to understand her full potential as Photon. Monica Rambeau in Doctor Strange sequel could learn about her powers.

Meanwhile, Teyonah Parris is confirmed to be a part of Captain Marvel 2 titled The Marvels. The film also includes Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, if the rumours turn out to be true then Doctor Strange 2 will be Rambeau's first big-screen appearance in the MCU.

Doctor Strange sequel cast also has Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their characters from the previous film, along with Xochiti Gomez debuting as American Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, it is said to have horror vibes with a pinch of action. The story is expected to pit Strange against Scarlet Witch as the former unleashes a dreadful evil when he faces his friend-turned-enemy. Doctor Strange sequel release date is set for March 25, 2022.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM WANDAVISION

