Documentary On Titan Submersible Implosion To Feature Personal Accounts Of Crew Members

The lost submersible Titan, that went on an exploration to Titanic’s wreckage point, has been making headlines for the past few days. The five-person crew vessel was believed to be 2.5 miles below the sea level when it imploded and those on-board lost their lives. Now, a documentary based on the tragic incident, titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, has premiered on Channel 5 on June 22.

3 things you need to know

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea is headlined by news anchor Dan Walker.

The docu-series featured interviews from experts and former passengers of the submersible.

It aired at 7 pm (UK time) Thursday.

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea premieres on Channel 5

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea went beyond the news already out about the deep sea expedition. This programme examined everything from the expedition itself to the growth of extreme tourism and the rescue efforts. It also presented a very personal narrative of the five individual families, who are stuck at the bottom of the ocean.

The Titan submarine is roughly about the size of a typical truck. It vanished in the Atlantic Ocean with its five crew members. The submarine lost communication with the base on Sunday, just one hour and forty-five minutes after entering the ocean. A comprehensive rescue operation followed, which was supported by government organisations and deep-sea professionals. The search operation crew heard banging noises in an area they were searching at in hopes of finding the vessel.

(The Oceangate submersible named Titan | Image: Twitter)

Five crew members on board Titan pronounced dead

However, later on Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed at a live news conference from Boston that they have discovered submarine wreckage and the five crew members on board were pronounced deceased. The list included British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The tragic news came out just after the end of the Channel 5 documentary, which received criticism from many viewers for running a programme on such a "sensitive" subject. They criticised the documentary production firm for attempting to profit off the tragic story.