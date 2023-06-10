Marvel Unveils Stan Lee Documentary Trailer Tracing Comic Artist's Vibrant Life | Watch

Marvel Entertainment has released the trailer for documentary film 'Stan the Man'. The documentary chronicles the life and vision of American comic book writer Stan Lee, in context of the rise of Marvel Comics. The trailer, largely carrying montages of 'Stan The Man' through the decades, concisely chronicles the pioneering impact that he left on the comic book scene. During Stan Lee's lifetime, Marvel Comics flourished into the expansive MCU or, Marvel Cinematic Universe. The documentary is all set for a mid-June release.

Marvel had announced the Stan Lee documentary on December 28 of 2022. The date marked the comic book legend's 100th birthday. It promises to delve into and celebrate the origin and legacy of Stan Lee.

Into the life and legacy of 'Stan The Man'



The minute-and-twenty-eight-second trailer opens with a shot of Stan Lee in his cameo for the 2008 Iron Man. Director and producer Jon Favereau announces Lee's camera wrap. The trailer then plunges into aged footage of a younger Stan Lee. He is seen introducing himself as the editor of the Marvel Comics Group of Super Hero Comic Magazines. Stan Lee, in his own voice, shares how though times were tough during the Great Depression, his love for reading made him feel as if though "He (I) could go anywhere".

(A younger Stan Lee | Image: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

Lee is seen delving into the rationale behind the super heroes he has created. He explains how it has always been important to him that the readers resonate with these larger-than-life figures, referring to his efforts as "a religious crusade". The trailer flashes shots from a few of his cameos along with behind-the-scenes footage of Lee sharing candid moments with Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and others. The voiceover narrates how being able to entertain people in a world which is always grappling with issues, is "a good thing".

(Stan Lee with Brie Larson | Image: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

The trailer looks promising as it seems to be well-researched and full of new and interesting facts about the great Stan Lee. Glimpses of well-known faces from Hollywood only add to the anticipation. The vintage look of old footage, juxtaposed with modern-day clips, gives the trailer an edgy feel. The anecdotes that various people are seen to provide adds a touch of congenial warmth. The trailer announces the documentary's release date as June 16. The documentary will be available for streaming on Disney+.