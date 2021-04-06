Does Channing Tatum Have A Child? Know More About His And Jenna Dewan's Daughter

Channing Tatum is known for starring in Magic Mike, Step Up, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. He made his debut with Coach Carter in which he played the character of Jason Lyle. For the people wondering about does Channing Tatum have a child? Here is more about him and Jenna Dewan's child.

Does Channing Tatum have a child?

According to a report by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Channing Tatum parted ways with Jenna Dewan in the year 2018. They both share a daughter named Everly. Everly was born in the year 2013 and she was just five when Channing and Jenna announced their divorce. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan married in the year 2009.

Channing Tatum met Jenna Dewan while they two starred together in the film called Step Up. They dated for three years and tied the knot at a private residence in California in the year 2009. The couple revealed about expecting their first child in the year 2013 while attending the ceremony of Academy Awards.

In January 2019, Channing Tatum returned to court to request a change in the parenting time schedule. The actor requested that Everly should spend every Monday and Tuesday with him, every Wednesday and Thursday with her mother. He also requested that Everly should see both her father and mother on alternate weekends. In the end, he asked that each parent be allotted two weeks during the summer and that they split major holidays.

Prior to this request, Everly used to split her time between Tatum and Dewan’s house without any set schedule. Tatum’s request is a standard schedule for joint custody with young children and is commonly known as a 2/2/3 split. The schedule is believed to provide a more stable and predictable routine for Everly and reduce the likelihood that the parents will argue on the topic of scheduling.

Currently, Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. whereas Jenna Dewan is dating Steve Kazee. Channing and Jessie J were first spotted together in October 2018 and are open about their relationship on social media. Jeena Dewan also started dating Broadway star Steve Kazee around the same time in October 2018 and has been open about their relationship in the public.

