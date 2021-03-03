Dolly Parton Gets Her Shot Of COVID Vaccine; Calls It 'dose Of Own Medicine'

Dolly Parton, who is a country music singing sensation and had helped fund the Moderna Vaccine, sang the praises of the same as she finally got her vaccine shot on March 3, 2021. The singer chose to get vaccinated on camera as a way to encourage other people to do the same. In 2020, Dolly Parton donated $1 Million dollars to the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre which collaborated with Moderna to create the vaccine. While the government pitched in later, it was Parton’s contribution that got the ball rolling at a crucial time, NY Times mentioned.

Also read: EU To Buy 300 Million More Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

Dolly Parton gets the Moderna Vaccine

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Parton posted the entire fiasco on her Twitter account where she used the caption, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine”. Accompanying this was a video that showed her getting the shot at Vanderbilt University. Dolly Parton’s Twitter post saw her saying, “I’m finally gonna get my vaccine. I’ve been waiting a while. I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it.”

Also read: 'Vaccine, Vaccine': Dolly Sings 'Jolene' Rewrite Before Shot

Parton then started sending a rendition of her famous song Jolene which she replaced with the word “vaccine”. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.” Before the doctor arrived to give her the shot the singer got serious and told her followers, “I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine,” she said. “I think we all want to get back to normal — whatever that is — and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it?”.

Also read: Dolly Parton Reveals She Will Wait, Won't 'jump The Line' For COVID-19 Vaccine

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat,” she added. “Get out there and get your shot.” The video then showed the doctor come in and Parton put her mask back on. She waited while her doctor got ready and gave her a shot. She joked with her doctor that she had worn a special dress for the occasion with a cut-out on her arm so the doctor could, “pop it" in her arm. After the doctor gave her the vaccine, she said that it had not hurt her at all and that she was happy to finally have been vaccinated. “I got it” she exclaimed with joy and encouraged others to get it too.

Also read: US Must Stick To Two-dose Strategy For Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine: Anthony Fauci

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.