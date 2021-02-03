Dolly Parton Reveals She Will Wait, Won't 'jump The Line' For COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out in many countries. The United States has also begun the vaccination process with frontline workers given the first preference and followed by people above 60 years of age. Several Hollywood celebrities and politicians have received the Coronavirus vaccine now but Dolly Parton has said that she will wait for hers. The singer has a different take on the vaccine and has said that she is going to wait for a while before she gets her vaccine.

Dolly Parton to wait for her coronavirus vaccine

According to a report by Insidernova.com, Dolly Parton is going to wait before she gets herself vaccinated for against the coronavirus because she does not want people to think of it as a show. She has also said that she does not want to like she is jumping the gun because she has donated money to those who are working on the vaccine. She also revealed that legally she should have received the vaccine last week as she has turned 75.

She is going to wait a few more days until she gets hers. She also hopes that this will encourage people to not jump the line as well. Dolly Parton has donated $1 million for the development of the vaccine. The seven-figure amount was donated for the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Dolly Parton's songs

Dolly Parton has reworked her popular track 9 to 5 for the Super Bowl advertisement. The song celebrates the side hustle lifestyle and is going to be aired at the Super Bowl event on February 7, 2021. But the title of the song has been revered to 5 to 9. The singer's songs have a soft feel to because she mostly produces countryside music. Some of the most popular of Dolly Parton's songs are Jolene which has 51 million views on YouTube, 9 To 5 which has 33 million views on YouTube and Islands In The Stream which has 32 million views on YouTube. Dolly has released several albums over the years and made a place for her music in the hearts of music lovers.

Image courtesy- @dollyparton Instagram

