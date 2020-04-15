Hollywood celebrities take a swipe at Donald Trump after stopping US funding to WHO

United States of America President Donald Trump sparked a controversy once again after expressing his displeasure of the World Health Organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. His decision to stop funding to the United Nations organisation as a retaliatory measure became a talking point. Some of the celebrities of Hollywood also joined in the discussion and expressed their unhappiness over the move.

Andrew Zimmern and Rainn Wilson were among those who were not too pleased with the Trump's decision. The former was keen to clear the ‘facts’ and highlighted in defence of WHO, that the body had declared COVID-19 as a global health emergency on January 30. The chef and TV personality accused the Trump government of not taking any action in the month of February, hinting at it being a major reason for the increase in cases in the country.

Here’s the post

Just so everyone is clear about the facts.



The WHO declared C19 a global health emergency on January 30th.



Trump took no action throughout the entire month of February. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) April 14, 2020

Rainn Wilson had a sarcastic take on the decision. The actor-director quipped that he had a ‘bad dream’ that the US was cutting funds to the WHO during a ‘deadly global pandemic’ and that he had woken up to find that it was true.

Here’s the post

Had a bad dream that the U.S. was cutting funding to the World Health Organization during a deadly, global pandemic. Woke up to find out it was true. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) April 14, 2020

Donald Trump in his White House address directed stopping of funds to the WHO, accusing it of mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis. The POTUS claimed that WHO should be held accountable for failing to perform its ‘’basic duty.’ The leader believed that the virus could have been contained with the help of investigation reports on coronavirus from China, something he claimed WHO failed in providing.

Meanwhile, USA has become the most affected country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 6 lakh cases and over 25000 deaths.

