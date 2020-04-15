As Donald Trump Halts US Funding For WHO, China's Media Highlights Experts' Opposition

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday 15 halted US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) after accusing the UN body of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. He announced the decision during his daily White House briefing. Reacting to this China's state-owned dailies said that Donald Trump has made a move which experts have warned against. Here are a few of the other responses given by China.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration is halting the nation's funding to the World Health Organization (#WHO), a move experts have warned against, as #COVID19 continues to take a toll globally. pic.twitter.com/J9AO7V6laf — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 15, 2020

READ | Democratic State Lawmaker In Georgia Endorses Trump

They were also quick to highlight the UN Secretary General's response:

#BREAKING: "The World Health Organization must be supported," says @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is halting the nation's funding to the organization pic.twitter.com/r9OQC5GXJ2 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 15, 2020

"Not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the WHO," says UN chief @antonioguterres.



Guterres called for unity and solidarity, after U.S. President @realDonaldTrump said the U.S. would halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/R9eE6m1ucQ — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 15, 2020

READ | Trump's 'I Alone Can Fix It' View And State Powers Collide

Trump halts WHO funding

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

READ | Barack Obama Endorses Ex-deputy Joe Biden For Democratic Bid To Challenge Trump

Earlier on April 7, Trump had threatened to cut US funding to WHO after claiming that the organisation was "China-centric". In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged the United States to join hands with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying, "If you don't want more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it."

Meanwhile, on April 11, Trump had teased an announcement about the WHO saying "As you know, we give them (WHO) approximately $500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week. We'll have a lot to say about it."

READ | US President Donald Trump Halts WHO's Funding, Alleges Mismanagement Of COVID-19 Crisis