'Donbass' Producer Denis Ivanov Demands Blanket Ban Of Russian Films Amid Ukraine Invasion

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its eighth day and several prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry have spoken up in support of the innocent lives impacted by the situation. Ukrainian producer, Denis Ivanov, known for his work in films including The Tribe, Donbass, Rhino and more has now released an open letter in support of his country as he described the ongoing war as 'genocide against Ukrainians', according to a report by Variety. In the letter, he also demanded a ban of Russian films at popular events across the world and supported those film festivals that have already boycotted talent from the country.

Ukrainian producer Denis Ivanov in support of ban on Russian films at festivals

In the open letter by the Donbass producer, he called for an international boycott of all Russian films at festivals and events. Having said this, he emphasised that Russian filmmakers are 'good people' and victims of the ongoing war as well. He mentioned they should not be judged based on their passports, but by their acts. However, he mentioned that the filmmakers themselves must 'refuse to represent their country in international events' and make a statement with their decision. He mentioned that this would send a clear 'anti-war message' to people across the globe, but it was not the 'right time' for them to be on the red carpet. According to Variety, he wrote-

"When I hear today these calls to ban Russian films, I think of these (filmmakers) who are good people. They are victims as we are of this aggression. We must not judge people based on their passports. We can judge them on their acts. A passport is tied to the place we happen to be born, whereas an act is that a human being does willingly." Denis Ivanov called for Russian filmmakers to "refuse to represent their country in international events and make a statement about it. This act of solidarity would be the most clear and eloquent anti-war message to the world and Ukrainians than their statements in social media that they are ‘against war.’ It’s not the right time for red carpets for our dear Russian colleagues."

Variety also earlier reported that they had received a letter from Denis Ivanov, who lives 20 miles away from the Ukrainian capital, where he had evacuated his child and girlfriend. In the letter, he mentioned that he was volunteering with the locals and the Ukrainian army to help the country resist Russia's military aggression.

Image: Twitter/@Enterta52735412, AP