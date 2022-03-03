Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Russia Lost 9,000 Soldiers In 7 Days Of War Claims Zelenskyy

In the latest video posted by Zelenskyy on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, the President of a war-ravaged nation on Wednesday said that his country had blocked Russia’s “sneaky” plans. Zelenskyy also said that he was proud of the “heroic” resistance showcased by the nation in the face of Russia’s military aggression.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service.

Zelenskyy added that he “sincerely admired the heroic residents" of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces. He further added that almost 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began on 24 February. However, Zelenksyy’s claims about Russian troop casualties were not variable because Moscow is choosing not to report its losses.



