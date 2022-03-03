Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Russia Lost 9,000 Soldiers In 7 Days Of War Claims Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine war has raged for the 8th day with Russian forces ramping up attacks on residential buildings including a strike on a Police building in Kharkiv. ICC has confirmed that it is opening a probe into Russian attack into Ukraine while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy claimed that 9,000 Russian personnel were killed. Ukraine's leader also said that Russia had "sneaky plans".

Aanchal Nigam
08:05 IST, March 3rd 2022
Bangladeshi cargo ship hit by Russian missile attack, one sailor killed

Follow live coverage here -

 

07:50 IST, March 3rd 2022
3rd IAF aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from Ukraine, lands in Delhi

Third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from #Ukraine, lands at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the Indian nationals, after their arrival.

 

07:47 IST, March 3rd 2022
Canada sanctions 10 people in Russia's energy sector

Canada has announced new sanctions Wednesday against 10 individuals from two Russian energy companies, Rosneft and Gazprom. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in the release, "Canada’s support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering...We will continue to meet every act of aggression by Russia’s leadership with measures designed to weaken its ability to wage war. As the horrific events in Ukraine continue to unfold before our eyes, it is clear more must be done. Those who aid and abet Russian aggression will be held accountable. Canada stands with Ukraine.” 

07:43 IST, March 3rd 2022
Japan to freeze assets of 4 Russian banks

Japan, which has already said it will accept Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes by the Russian invasion, announced that it will freeze the assets of four Russian banks, including VTB, over the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The other three banks in the list were not revealed by the Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. 

07:38 IST, March 3rd 2022
Russia has lost 9,000 soldiers in a week: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, who is now the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said, "Russia lost almost nine thousand soldiers in a week"

 

07:34 IST, March 3rd 2022
Ukraine confirms Russia's capture of Kherson

A day after Russia claimed control of Kherson, Ukrainian officials confirmed that country's southern city is now captured by the 'enemy' forces. 

07:32 IST, March 3rd 2022
Brent crude oil reaches $117

As of Thursday, the Brent crude oil has reached $117.

07:31 IST, March 3rd 2022
Netflix to halt future projects in Russia

While Disney, Sony and Warner Bros suspended the release of their films in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, Netflix on Thursday also announced that it would halt its projects scheduled in Russia. The company said it was assessing the impact of the current invasion of Ukraine.

07:27 IST, March 3rd 2022
Russia-Ukraine to hold talks today

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top aid has revealed that the Ukrainian delegation is on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday. As per reports, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, told reporters Wednesday evening, "As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route ... We're expecting them tomorrow". He also revealed that both sides agreed on Brest region, bordering Poland, to be the site of the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks. 

07:17 IST, March 3rd 2022
Russian forces briefly entered Swedish territory

Sweden’s Armed Forces said in a statement, "On 2 March, four Russian fighter aircraft violated Swedish airspace. The Swedish air force conducted an operation with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft of the rapid readiness unit, which documented and photographed the incident." As per the statement, the four Russian jets which entered the Swedish airspace east of the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea included SU27 and two SU24 fighter jets, two each.

 

07:17 IST, March 3rd 2022
Broke Russia's ‘Sneaky Plans In A Week’, said Zelenskyy

In the latest video posted by Zelenskyy on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, the President of a war-ravaged nation on Wednesday said that his country had blocked Russia’s “sneaky” plans. Zelenskyy also said that he was proud of the “heroic” resistance showcased by the nation in the face of Russia’s military aggression.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service.

Zelenskyy added that he “sincerely admired the heroic residents" of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces. He further added that almost 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began on 24 February. However, Zelenksyy’s claims about Russian troop casualties were not variable because Moscow is choosing not to report its losses. 

 


 

