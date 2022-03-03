Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Russia Lost 9,000 Soldiers In 7 Days Of War Claims Zelenskyy

Quick links:
image: AP
Third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from #Ukraine, lands at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the Indian nationals, after their arrival.
Canada has announced new sanctions Wednesday against 10 individuals from two Russian energy companies, Rosneft and Gazprom. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in the release, "Canada’s support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering...We will continue to meet every act of aggression by Russia’s leadership with measures designed to weaken its ability to wage war. As the horrific events in Ukraine continue to unfold before our eyes, it is clear more must be done. Those who aid and abet Russian aggression will be held accountable. Canada stands with Ukraine.”
Japan, which has already said it will accept Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes by the Russian invasion, announced that it will freeze the assets of four Russian banks, including VTB, over the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The other three banks in the list were not revealed by the Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.
Zelenskyy, who is now the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said, "Russia lost almost nine thousand soldiers in a week"
A day after Russia claimed control of Kherson, Ukrainian officials confirmed that country's southern city is now captured by the 'enemy' forces.
As of Thursday, the Brent crude oil has reached $117.
While Disney, Sony and Warner Bros suspended the release of their films in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, Netflix on Thursday also announced that it would halt its projects scheduled in Russia. The company said it was assessing the impact of the current invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's top aid has revealed that the Ukrainian delegation is on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday. As per reports, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, told reporters Wednesday evening, "As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route ... We're expecting them tomorrow". He also revealed that both sides agreed on Brest region, bordering Poland, to be the site of the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Sweden’s Armed Forces said in a statement, "On 2 March, four Russian fighter aircraft violated Swedish airspace. The Swedish air force conducted an operation with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft of the rapid readiness unit, which documented and photographed the incident." As per the statement, the four Russian jets which entered the Swedish airspace east of the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea included SU27 and two SU24 fighter jets, two each.
In the latest video posted by Zelenskyy on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, the President of a war-ravaged nation on Wednesday said that his country had blocked Russia’s “sneaky” plans. Zelenskyy also said that he was proud of the “heroic” resistance showcased by the nation in the face of Russia’s military aggression.
"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service.
Zelenskyy added that he “sincerely admired the heroic residents" of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces. He further added that almost 9,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began on 24 February. However, Zelenksyy’s claims about Russian troop casualties were not variable because Moscow is choosing not to report its losses.