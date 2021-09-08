'Don't Look Up' Teaser: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio Warn Catastrophe To The World

The teaser of the upcoming science-fiction black comedy film Don't Look Up was released by Netflix. The movie features Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and in the film, the duo can be seen warning the people about the impending doom. The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Don't Look Up teaser out now

Don't Look Up teaser trailer starts off with Leonardo DiCaprio in a washroom trying to calm himself down as he chants, "I'm here now". The teaser then introduces the character of Jennifer Lawrence an astronomy grad student, who, with her professor, Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) makes the astounding discovery that a comet is on a direct collision course for Earth. The duo tries to warn the president played by Meryl Streep about the impending doom but the latter rubbishes their claims. The two then embark on her journey to convince people about the upcoming doomsday and lookup.

As per Variety the leading duo, DiCaprio and Lawrence have charged a whopping USD 55 million for the movie. The Hollywood superstars have been paid more than usual because the movie is slated to have a limited theatrical release and they won't earn any profits from the box office collections. DiCaprio was paid over USD 30 million, while Lawrence was paid USD 25 million. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

The stars get struck. DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay.

Don't Look Up is set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix from December 24. Leonardo DiCaprio in a recent interview with People praised director Adam McKay's skills and said, "Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humour and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

(Image Credits: Netflix)