Don’t Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Join Forces To Rescue World

Online streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of its forthcoming film, Don't Look Up. The film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, is a satirical take on the indifference of the general people and political leaders towards an impending doomsday. It follows the journey of two astronauts who try to warn the world about a planet-killing comet approaching Earth, however, no one takes them seriously.

The brand new Don't Look Up trailer shows astronomy professor, Dr Randall Mindy (essayed by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student, Kate Dibiasky (played by Jennifer Lawrence), who are trying to warn the world population about the comet. From trying to contact Orlean (portrayed by Meryl Streep), who is the President of the United States, to appearing on morning news segments and meeting singer and songwriter Ariana Grande, and finally trying to spread the news on the internet, the pair try everything. However, no one believes them.

Finally, when the government accepts their warnings, the duo decides to find ways to escort money from the comet than focus on rescuing the world. The trailer shows the duo is also arrested by the FBI.

Penned and helmed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, who is known for The Big Short, the film also features Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.

Netflix took to their social media handles and dropped the trailer video. They also informed fans that the film will be premiering on their site from December 24. They captioned the post, "Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep star, in the end, all be all movie event of the year. Don’t Look Up premieres December 24."

While speaking to Deadline, filmmaker Adam McKay revealed that he first reached out to Jennifer for his new project. He said that hers was the 'hardest road.'

