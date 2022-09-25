'Don't Worry Darling' Team Rejects Olivia Wilde-Florence Pugh Feud Claims; 'absurd Gossip'

Don't Worry Darling team is finally addressing the feud rumours between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh as the movie hit theatres in the US. About 40 crew members signed their names to a statement denying that the two stars got into a 'screaming match' on sets and also called the alleged instances 'absurd gossip'.

The clarification comes after Vulture reported that Wilde and Pugh got into altercations while filming back in January 2021. Pugh was allegedly fumed due to Olivia's frequent disappearances with boyfriend and film's lead star Harry Styles. Another report claimed that the feud happened as Olivia attended a wedding with Harry, after allegedly lecturing the movie's cast and crew to not break COVID norms.

Don't Worry Darling crew refutes Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh's feud rumours

In a statement to ET, producer Miri Yoon mentioned, "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

The statement also lauded Wilde's exceptional leadership throughout the filming of Don't Worry Darling. Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production. She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast."

More about Don't Worry Darling

Set in the 1950s, Pugh will be seen playing the role of Alice while Styles will portray Jack. The film also features Chris Pine as CEO Frank, a corporate visionary and motivational life coach. Apart from directing it, Olivia Wilde is also producing and starring in it. Also starring Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne among others in important roles, the movie will hit Indian theatres on September 30.

Talking about why he signed the film, Harry Styles told Variety, "I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack. It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession."

(IMAGE: AP)