Florence Pugh Dances With Olivia In 'Don't Worry Darling' BTS Pic Amid Feud Rumours; See

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's highly anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling, which has been mired in controversies for a long time, has finally landed in US theatres. Amid multiple reports of the on-set feud and tension between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, the former shared a special post dedicated to the film's team as she reminisced their good times and shared pictures of the same.

Talking about the larger-than-life sequences in the film, Florence called it an 'epic story' that was shot at peak COVID times. Set in the 1950s, Don't Worry Darling will see Pugh playing the role of Alice while Styles will portray Jack. The film also features Chris Pine as CEO Frank, a corporate visionary and motivational life coach.

Florence Pugh pens special note for Don't Worry Darling team amid feud rumours

Taking to her Instagram handle, Florence shared a trail of BTS glimpses, which also included a candid moment of her and Olivia Wilde dancing together. In the caption, she spoke about shooting many different sequences, including 'explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking' and more amid the pandemic wrought times.

She concluded by mentioning, "To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you.

With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling."

Talking about why he signed the film, Harry Styles told Variety, "I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack. It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

Also starring Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Kiki Layne in pivotal roles, the movie will hit Indian theatres on September 30.

(IMAGE: AP)