Dr Dolittle Reboot, Jimmy Failure And Other Live-action Films Releasing In 2020

Many live-action movies are scheduled to release in the year 2020. Dolittle has seen a great response from the audience, which released on January 17, 2020. It has gained people’s attention as it is a great movie for both kids and grown-ups. If you have liked Dolittle, then you will definitely like the upcoming movies like Jungle cruise, Mulan, etc. Have a look at the live-action movies releasing soon in 2020.

Most expected live-action movies releasing in 2020

Dolittle:

Dolittle is a 2020 American adventure movie which is directed by Stephen Gaghan. A reboot of the Doctor Dolittle films, the film is based on the main character created by Hugh Lofting. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the title character. Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen are also part of this live-action roles. The movie has been released on 17th January 2020. The film is a treat for both children and grown-ups.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a little riverboat takes a gathering of voyagers through a jungle loaded up with dangerous animals and reptiles. Jungle Cruise is an upcoming American film. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie will star Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, and will be released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on July 24, 2020.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Are Made

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Are Made is an upcoming 2020 American movie based on Stephan Pastis's book series of a similar name. Tom McCarthy directed the film. The film features an 11-year-old boy named Timmy Failure. He claims he's the best detective around and runs the Total Failure Inc. office with his partner, a 1,500-pound polar bear, and Rollo Tookus, his sidekick. The film will hit theatres on 7th February 2020.

Mulan

Mulan is Niki Caro's forthcoming American epic film. The film is based on ancient Chinese stories " The Ballad of Mulan." The film, along with Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson A, Gong Li, and Jet Li, stars Liu Yifei as the eponymous character. A dauntless young lady disguises herself as a man to battle northern invaders in China in order to spare her sickly dad from serving in the Imperial Army. The movie is scheduled to release on 27th March 2020.

