Animated Movies On Netflix You Must Add To Your Watchlist Now

Hollywood News

Netflix has incredible content catering to every audience from different age groups. Here's a list of amazing animated movies to binge-watch on Netflix.

If you are looking out to watch good animated movies, Netflix is a movie hub for every movie-buff. Over the last few years, the movies section on Netflix has suffered as the streaming giant has put more focus on TV series and original programming. When it comes to animated movies, Netflix has doubled down. From Disney princess movies to Marvel and DC's animated action, Netflix has a varied library. Hollywood is known for its keen work at Disney. Later with development, other animated movies also made their graph on Hollywood screens. Here are some of the best and must-watch Hollywood animated movies on Netflix. 

Also Read | Scoob, Sonic and other upcoming animated movies to look out for in 2020

Also Read | Netflix dark comedy 'Dead to me' wraps up shooting for second season

Hollywood Animated movies on Netflix

Hotel Transylvania 

Hotel Transylvania is an animated comedy family drama released in 2012. The story is about Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count's teenage daughter. The movie is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. 

Bee Movie

Bee Movie is a 2007 release. The movie is directed by Simon J. Smith and Steve Hickner. Bee Movie falls under animated adventure and comedy-drama genre. 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Teen Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality, crossing his path with five counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities. The movie released in 2018. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. 

Also Read | Animated movies: Top movies to watch with the family on Christmas

Also Read | Netflix: From 'Coraline' to 'Hotel Transylvania', here are the best movies for kids

 

 

