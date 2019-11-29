Dolittle To Release In January 2020, Here Is What Fans Can Expect From The Film

Robert Downey Jr. is set to come back on the big screen with his much-awaited film Dolittle. The movie is an adventure comedy and is directed by Stephen Gaghan. RDJ plays the protagonist Dr John Dolittle who possess the ability to speak with animals. Other actors who will also be seen voicing various animals will be John Cena, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, etc.

What To Expect From Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle Remake

The film was originally titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle before the makers eventually changed it to just Dolittle. The film is a remake of the classic 1967 film starring Rex Harrison, titled Doctor Dolittle. The project was remade earlier in the ‘90s starring Eddie Murphy and the movie was titled Dr Dolittle in 1998. The film was a huge success and went on to get a sequel in 2001 titled Dr Dolittle 2. Later on, Eddie Murphy stepped down from the role and Kyla Pratt was seen as the protagonist for Dr Dolittle 3 and Dr Dolittle: Tail to the Chief.

This time we will see Robert Downey Jr play the legendary role after departing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The makers of the film have mentioned that the current movie is not a reboot of the 1998 film. They admitted it is an adaptation of the 1922 novel by Hugh Lofting titled The voyages of Dr Dolittle. Keeping this narrative, the film is set in the Victorian era in England.

The character of Dr Dolittle calmly lives in a large manor with a bunch of animals. The plot follows when he is tasked to find a cure for the queen as she falls severely ill. Dolittle sets out in search of a mystical island to find the cure and faces several adventures on his journey. The film is expected to be an adventure comedy rather than the previous straight comedy Dolittle films.

