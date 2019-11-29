The Debate
The Debate
Robert Downey Jr., In And As 'Dr. Dolittle' Shares Amusing Character Posters; Take A Look

Hollywood News

Based on a classic tale and an earlier adaptation of the Dolittle franchise, the Robert Downey Jr. starrer film will hit the theatres on January 17, 2020

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr. shared the character posters of the upcoming film dr. Dolittle, which is the remake of the older Eddie Murphy film of the same name. RDJ will be seen portraying the role of Dr. Dolittle who is an English doctor and veterinarian and talks to animals. These character posters find RDJ making cute poses with the various CG characters in the film, voiced by the likes of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, and Emma Thompson.

Take a look at all of the hilarious posters shared by Robert Downey Jr.:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

'Get Ready'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

Read | Robert Downey Jr Likely To Return As Iron Man In New Disney+ Show?

'We're almost there'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

Read | Robert Downey Jr Wishes Kevin Hart For Winning People's Choice Award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

'It's a wild ride' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

'Our wild kingdom grows' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

Read | Dolittle: A Sneak Peek Into Robert Downey Jr's Character In The Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

'It's a zoo here!'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

RDJ's new avatar

Robert Downey Jr., in his first post-Marvel role, will be seen portraying a unique and eccentric character of a physician who discovers that he can speak to animals. RDJ's character is expected to be more adventurous, intense and different from the older 1990s film of the franchise which starred veteran actor Eddie Murphy as Dr. Dolittle. The film is expected to release in theaters worldwide on January 17, 2020.

Read | Robert Downey Jr Dedicates His People's Choice Awards To Stan Lee

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
COMMENT
