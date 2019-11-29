Robert Downey Jr., In And As 'Dr. Dolittle' Shares Amusing Character Posters; Take A Look

Robert Downey Jr. shared the character posters of the upcoming film dr. Dolittle, which is the remake of the older Eddie Murphy film of the same name. RDJ will be seen portraying the role of Dr. Dolittle who is an English doctor and veterinarian and talks to animals. These character posters find RDJ making cute poses with the various CG characters in the film, voiced by the likes of Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, and Emma Thompson.

Take a look at all of the hilarious posters shared by Robert Downey Jr.:

'Get Ready'

'We're almost there'

'It's a wild ride'

'Our wild kingdom grows'

'It's a zoo here!'

RDJ's new avatar

Robert Downey Jr., in his first post-Marvel role, will be seen portraying a unique and eccentric character of a physician who discovers that he can speak to animals. RDJ's character is expected to be more adventurous, intense and different from the older 1990s film of the franchise which starred veteran actor Eddie Murphy as Dr. Dolittle. The film is expected to release in theaters worldwide on January 17, 2020.

