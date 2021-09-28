Drew Barrymore Gushes About Ex-husband's New Wife, Says 'won The Lottery'

Despite separating from her ex-husband Will Kopelman back in 2016, Drew Barrymore was all praise for Kopelman's new wife Alexandra Michler. Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman married Alexandra Michler on August 28 with the former couple's daughters serving as flower girls at the wedding. Drew, in a recent interview, opened about Alexandra and said that she was an amazing woman.

Drew Barrymore while on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, opened up about her ex-husband Will Kopelman's new wife. Drew said, "He just got remarried actually last week to this most amazing woman. This incredible woman Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives." Barrymore added that she doesn't want to be best friends with her but she absolutely 'worships' the grounds she walks on.

The Charlie's Angel alum added, "We hang out. We do dinners with all the kids, birthdays. We might take a trip together, we're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner. I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all warts and all the hearts, everything in between. Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

Barrymore started dating art consultant Will Kopelman, the son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelmanin early 2011. The couple announced their engagement in January 2012, and married on June 2, 2012, in Montecito, California. Barrymore and Kopelman have two daughters together, Olive and Frankie who served as flower girls at Kopelman's wedding. The couple announced their separation in early 2016.

On the work front, Drew is currently hosting her own talk show called The Drew Barrymore Show. She was last seen on screen in the 2020 romantic comedy film The Stand-In. In March 2021, in an interview with Andy Cohen, the actor revealed that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from acting.

(Image: @willkopelman/Instagram/AP)