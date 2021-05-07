Drew Barrymore Shares Her New Tattoo; Reveals It Has A 'special Meaning' To Her Daughters

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore recently got inked and her new tattoo holds a sweet meaning for her and her daughters. The 46 years old Charlie's Angel's star couldn't contain her excitement of getting a tattoo during the filming of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

The special meaning behind Drew Barrymore's tattoo

In the May 6 episode of the talk show, Drew shared that not only does she love tattoos but getting this specific tattoo has been a dream of hers. The actor got inked on TV on her forearm courtesy of Ryan Ashley of the Ink Master fame. Showing off her new tattoo, that reads, "home is where we are," the actor explained that the phrase holds a very special meaning for her and her daughters. She said that she has been telling this phrase to her two daughters Frankie and Olive and to herself for the last 5 years. She posted the clip of her tattoo on her Instagram in which she was heard saying, "Wherever life takes you, if you're lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home" and said that this is the most important life lesson that she has learnt.

Drew Barrymore's daughters gave her a sense of home

Further explaining the meaning of her new tattoo, a choked-up Drew shared that she wants people to feel that no matter where they are in the world if they have someone loving them, nothing is more fulfilling than that while holding out her arm to show the tattoo. The actor was in tears when she spoke about her two daughters. She said that she never knew what home was until she had her daughters. She concluded the video by saying, "When I was in rental apartments, or not knowing where life was going, or so upset that the plans I tried to solidify for my kids had changed, it really led to the discovery of what home really means for me and that is if we are together, wherever we are, home is where we are."

Reactions to Drew Barrymore's latest tattoo

Netizens found the meaning behind Drew Barrymore's tattoo very beautiful and special and took to the comments section of the post to share the same. Her fans and followers showered her with heart emojis while writing things like, "You're so precious Drew" and "I had no idea how cute you are! Such a sweet & gentle person!" Take a look.

IMAGE: THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW'S INSTAGRAM

