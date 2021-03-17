Drew Barrymore Walks Barefoot On Streets Of New York, Netizens React

Drew Barrymore was recently spotted in New York City, but what caught the fans’ attention was that she was walking barefoot on the streets. Her were worried as to why she chose to go barefoot while some even accused her of doing it just to get some attention. Read along to take a look at the pictures, and what the fans had to say.

Drew Barrymore walks barefoot on New York streets

On March 16, 2021, actor Drew Barrymore was captured walking with no footwear in New York City and fans were quick to react to this. The actor wore a set of grey co-ords, which had the text Free City written on them. Along with this, she carried a black backpack and a water bottle. It did not go unnoticed that she looked rather dull and gloomy as she walked down the streets of the Big Apple.

She took care of the Covid-19 guidelines during her walk and wore a face mask. However, a lot of people were wondering why the actor chose not to wear any footwear for protection against the harsh weather, as the temperature was 37 degrees at the time of her outing. Netizens reacted to the pictures that were shared by Page Six on Twitter and were worried about Drew, while others criticised her for doing this and said that she did it for attention.

Take a look at some of the reactions here

I remember one time my flip flop broke and I had to walk on NYC streets I literally felt like throwing up because you don't know what's the on sidewalks. I got home and washed that foot for a hour. — Amy ðŸŒŠðŸŒŠðŸŒŠ (@amybrown1221) March 17, 2021

nope nope nope — Olivia Lapeyrolerie (@olapeyrolerie) March 17, 2021

Serious question, why? — Jamie (@Jamiesann) March 16, 2021

The last place you would want to walk barefoot at is NYC pic.twitter.com/ndfXCUb9DF — evil4life (@evil4life101) March 16, 2021

Oh good lord why — Kokoâš–ðŸ¦ (@KokoVeebs) March 17, 2021

Health factoring, if you are going to be wild enough to walk around barefoot in #NYC, why even wear a mask and worry about #covid at that point? — Blake Harris (@blakemharris) March 16, 2021

This comes soon after the actor said that she wasn’t going to be back on the big screen any time in the near future. The actor shared that she did not want to keep asking a nanny how her kids were doing and wanted to take care of them on her own. The actor has two children Olive and Frankie, who are both 8 and 6, respectively with her former husband Will Kopelman.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the actor said, “If I'm being honest, the answer is no. I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older. I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started”.