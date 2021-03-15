Dua Lipa's Grammy 2021 Outifts Were Full Of Pink And Sparkles; See Pics

Dua Lipa wore several outfits at the Grammy 2021 Awards. She was nominated for six Grammys and was both, an attendee and a performer at the event. Though each outfit was distinct, they had two things in common - pink and sparkles.

A look at Dua Lipa's Grammy 2021 outfits

The four outfits were connected by crystal detailing and a cohesive colour scheme. Dua started the night by walking the red carpet in a custom dress. The gown was covered with sparkles from head to toe, which formed the shape of a pink butterfly on the bodice with the help of side cutouts. A sheer, chainmail skirt in sparkles completed the look along with heels.

The singer told People that her dress was made by Versace. She said that she loves it, feels like a princess in it, and is thrilled. Reportedly, she collaborated with Versace to design the dress and that the butterfly detail was significant to her. The creature had been an important symbol for her over the past year. Take a look at the picture below.

Later, she kicked off her performance in a different pink gown. She wore a ball gown cinched at the waist. It was one shoulder, low-cut neckline that exposed a bustier top. The belt and lapel were covered in sparkles and the skirt was dotted with smaller crystals.

When Dua took the stage to rap the verse of Levitating, she changed into a glittery pink blazer. The blazer reached her mid-thigh and was covered entirely in sparkles. She paired the look with matching pink boots.

She ended the performance by removing the jacket and showing off her toned abs. She wore a matching bikini-like set that was also pink. The two-piece was adorned with buttons. It was made of pink sequins. There were darker pink spots on the straps and waistline.

The Grammy Awards 2021 were not the same this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While Trevor Noah hosted the show, most of the celebrities attended the show from home. There were multiple performances but unlike the previous years, it was on different stages.