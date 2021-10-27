As the fans have been enjoying the American epic science fiction film, Dune, which was recently released in theatres and created a massive buzz among the audience, the makers have now announced the second part of the film.

Written and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune was released as part one of the movie series on 22 October 2021 in theatres as well as on HBO Max in the US.

Is Dune Part 2 happening?

The makers of Dune recently unveiled a thrilling piece of news for all the fans and revealed that Dune Part 2 has been confirmed for a theatrical release. Writer-director, Denis Villeneuve recently released a statement revealing that they were officially moving ahead with Dune 2 and further stated that it was his dream to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune. He also thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for supporting his dream. The statement read-

"I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

While Dune 2 was confirmed recently, it did not come out as a surprise for the fans because Villeneuve earlier revealed that he had been writing the second part of the film. Speaking about working on the sequel, Villeneuve stated, “I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you," as reported by Collider.

This is only the beginning...



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

When will Dune 2 come out?

The makers haven't announced the release date of second part of the movie, however, Deadline reported that it is set to hit the theatres on 20 October 2023. While Dune: Part One followed the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides but Dune: Part Two will change the focus to Zendaya's character, Chani.

Is Dune Part 2 already filmed?

The filming of the movie is yet to begin as the makers haven't announced the commencement of the schedule yet.

Dune 2 cast

Pivotal cast members like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, however, the makers haven't made any official announcement of the same.

Image: Dune Official Poster/WarnerBrosPictures