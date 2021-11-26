'Dune': Here's Why Timothée Chalamet Believes Zendaya's Performance Was 'inspiring'

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya recently appeared in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi film titled Dune. Zendaya took on the role of Chani in the film, and her co-star, Chalamet revealed in an interview with Deadline that he was inspired by her performance on set. Speaking about his experience with the actor he mentioned that she was 'incredible to witness'.

Timothee Chalamet was inspired by Zendaya's portrayal of Chani in 'Dune'

Chalamet mentioned in the interview with the publication that although Zendaya's time on screen was limited, her embodiment of Chani was inspiring. He recalled the scene from the film that sees Chani pulling her mask down for the first time and called it 'properly momentous'. Much of her acting was through her eyes and body language, making her role a memorable one.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya share a close bond, which is often seen through their interactions in the media. The duo recently took a Bestfriend forever test with Buzzfeed and gave fans some interesting facts about themselves and each other. One of the questions the duo had to answer was their co-star’s celebrity crush. This was when Chalamet mentioned it was easy to give an answer and immediately answered Tom Holland, teasing his co-star about the rumours that have been going around. This made Zendaya burst out laughing and she said, “I don't actually know, maybe that's a secret on purpose.” The two actors also answered questions about each other's middle names and their favourite snack as they let fans in on the deep bond they share.

Zendaya will soon be seen in the much-awaited film, Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her rumoured beau, Holland. The film will mark the duo’s third film together as part of the franchise and fans are excited to see the MJ and Peter on the big screen on December 17. Timothee Chalamet on the other hand is now gearing up to play the legendary Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel of Roald Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, titled Wonka. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023. The actor gave fans a glimpse into the first look of his character and wrote, "The suspense is terrible,

I hope it will last. 🏭WONKA🍫"

