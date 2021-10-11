Timothee Chalamet Posts His First Look As Willy Wonka From 'Wonka'

American actor Timothee Chalamet, who would portray the legendary Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel film called Wonka, has revealed the first look of his character.

Wonka is an upcoming prequel to the famous Roald Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film tells the story of Willy Wonka and his adventures before he became a chocolatier and created the chocolate factory. It is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023.

Timothee Chalamet reveals his first look as Willy Wonka

Taking to Instagram, Chalamet posted two photos from the Wonka flick, sharing a glimpse of the eccentric character in the first snap. He can be seen wearing a velvet magenta overcoat, multicoloured scarf and a brown top hat, as he gives some serious side-eye to the camera. In the second image, he reached for a tiny wrapped, purple present. In the caption, the Dune actor wrote, “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … WONKA[sic].”

Take a look:

Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Wonka is being directed by Paul King, best known for helming both Paddington films. He has also co-written the script with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producing.

The upcoming prequel marks the third time Warner Bros has taken on the Wonka story, with the previous versions in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, and the second in 2005 starred Johnny Depp in the role. While the plot details are unknown, this is for the first time, Chalamet will portray as late British author Roald Dahl’s iconic character. Apart from Chalamet, the cast of Wonka include Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter, among others.

More on Timothee Chalamet

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune. Based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated sci-fi classic novel of the same name, the film is set to premiere on October 22. Besides Chalanet, the star cast of the film includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, among others.

(With input from ANI)

(Image: @Tchalamet/Instagram)