'Dune': Jason Momoa Reveals His 'man Crush' On A Co-star Of The Upcoming Sci-fi Film

Touted as one of the most highly anticipated Hollywood films in India, director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi drama Dune is set to attract a crowd in theatres on October 22. The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Jason Mamoa, has fans all hyped up as the release date inches closer.

While the star cast is busy with their promotional events and interviews, Jason Momoa recently revealed that he has many 'man crushes' in the film. To add fuel to the excitement, he also revealed the one co-star he has had a crush on for a long time. Read on to know more.

Jason Momoa admits having 'man crushes'

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Aquaman star talked about his co-stars and having the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names of Hollywood. He went on to reveal that he has 'a bunch of man crushes' within his Dune co-stars. While the actor may harbour the feeling of love and admiration for some of his male co-stars, he has one co-star in particular who has been his man-crush for a long time.

He revealed to the entertainment website that 'he always had' a crush on actor Josh Brolin, 53, who also played the role of Thanos in the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Calling him a 'brother', the 42-year-old stated that they are very similar except for the fact that Josh is 'older and wiser'.

Jason Momoa will be seen in the role of Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides. On the other hand, Josh Brolin will essay the role of the weapons master of House Atreides called Gurney Halleck. Both will be essaying the part of Paul's (Timothée Chalamet) mentors.

More on 'Dune'

Helmed by Academy Award-nominee Denis Villeneuve, the film is the adaptation of the world's best-selling science fiction novel of the same name written by American author Frank Herbert. The movie is set to release in two parts. The official synopsis of the film reads, ''A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.''

(Image: AP)