'Dune' Stars Bautista, Jason Reveal How Their 'Lethal Weapon-type Buddy Cop' Idea Came Up

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have been making headlines since August this year. However, it is not because of their upcoming movie Dune but due to their "Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop" film idea. The two actors recently revealed how they came up with the idea.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have worked together in the Apple TV show See. The two are also set to star in the upcoming and most anticipated movie, Dune. However, the two actors are often questioned more about their other buddy cop project. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jason Momoa was asked how he and the former wrestling champion came up with the idea of the buddy cop project. Jason Momoa revealed how he waited for such an opportunity for his whole career, and Bautista tweeted something to make it happen. He further said how he was also asked about the film at the Late Late Show With James Corden, and since then, their phones did not stop ringing. However, the actor revealed Bautista was respectful enough as the former first texted him. When he agreed with the idea, Bautista tweeted about the project, which went viral in no time. Momoa was thrilled enough to see the tweet go viral and said he thought it was easy.

In August this year, Bautista announced he and Momoa were collaborating for a 'Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop' project. The tweet read, "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait". The tweet went viral in no time. The actors' fans were thrilled to see them come together for a film.

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

How did Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista meet?

The two actors also appeared on the show Late Night With Seth Meyers. During the online interview, the two revealed how they first met. When asked about their first meeting, Jason Momoa said, "Comic-con". The actor revealed they both geeked out on each other at Comic-con. When Meyers further asked if people saw they meet for the first time, Bautista said it was more like a "behind-the-curtain" meet.

