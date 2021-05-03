Dungeons & Dragons Movie Starts Filming; Stars Chris Pine In Pivotal Role

Dungeons & Dragons is an upcoming fantasy adventure film. It is based on the popular game of the same name and has garnered much attention with its ensemble cast. Now, the makers have revealed that production on the highly-anticipated project has commenced.

Dungeons & Dragons movie begins filming

Game Night breakout filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay are set to direct the feature based on the well-known fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast. Goldstein took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the shooting on Dungeons & Dragon movie has finally started. He shared an image of the clapboard from the sets. It gave fans the first official look at the title and logo, where a dragon can be seen.

The filming is taking place in Iceland with a crew of around 60-70 people, following COVID-19 safety protocols. It will also be shot in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Check out Dungeons & Dragons update below.

Dungeons & Dragons cast Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine in a key role. It also includes Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and The Furious), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Sophia Lillis (IT), Chloe Coleman (My Spy), and Hugh Grant. The team of actors is one of the major reasons behind the hype of the film.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay penned the latest draft of the script based on a previous version by Michael Gilio. It is financed by Entertainment One, Paramount Pictures, and Sweetpea Entertainment. The movie is expected to release in March 2023. It could possibly be the next popular fantasy film series.

The game Dungeons & Dragons is popular for its war, camaraderie, treasure hunts. It has a fantasy setting that includes features on humans, orcs, elves, and hundreds of other creatures. The game uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host called Dungeon Master. More than 40 million fans have played or interacted with D&D since it was first released around 46 years ago, including via video games and live streaming entertainment on YouTube and Twitch. Plot details about the upcoming adaptation are not known. It could either be a straight-up fantasy or contain the storytelling and game-playing components.

Promo Image Source: dnd.wizards.com