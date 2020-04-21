'Dunkirk': Trivia And Interesting Details That Nolan Fans Need To Check Out

Dunkirk is a 2017 war movie directed by Christopher Nolan. The events in the movie take place during WWII, where soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate the town of Dunkirk. The movie cleverly captures the horrors and hopelessness in Dunkirk during WWII and will certainly keep you at the edge of your seat. This intriguing cinematic experience stars some of the Nolan-classic actors like Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy. Read about the interesting details and trivia of Dunkirk.

Christopher Nolan, along with his wife, producer Emma Thomas, and a friend sailed from England to Dunkirk on a boat; the same way the civilians did back during the rescue. Nolan’s journey took 19 hours because of sea conditions.

There are several points of view to this movie: On the beach with the infantry (including Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles), the rescue by the civilians and navy (Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance, showcasing how civilians came to the rescue) and in the air (with Tom Hardy engaging in combat, shooting out dive bombers).

The ticking sounds that serve as the theme were recorded by legendary Hans Zimmer from one of Christopher Nolan's own pocket-watch collections.

This movie used over 50 boats on the sea and 10 on the beach.

At the end of the film, a Spitfire without fuel is seen shooting down a Stuka dive-bomber. This is historically accurate. The Stukas were notoriously easy targets for fighter planes (especially when preparing to dive), and in the following Battle of Britain, a significant number were shot down.

This movie was shot on the actual beach at Dunkirk where the evacuation took place.

Christopher Nolan first got the idea of this movie in 1992 while sailing to Dunkirk with his girlfriend (later his wife) Emma Thomas.

It is the first Christopher Nolan movie to be based on historical events.

Dunkirk marks the fifth collaboration between Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan.

